Larry L. Heck, MD
July 8, 1940 - November 16, 2020
Naples, Florida - Larry was born in 1940 to Walter Heck and Helen Wise of Lawrence, Kansas. His loyalty to his wife Frances, family, friends, and professional colleagues defined his life. Larry and Frances were married for 58 years.
Larry grew up on a farm across the country road from his paternal grandparents Emma and Alfred Heck, across the railroad tracks from his maternal grandparents Ruby and Charles Wise, and in sight of his future alma mater the University of Kansas (KU).
Larry and his cousin Roger Heck spent summers working on the Alfred Heck & Sons farm and raiding Grandma Heck's refrigerator. Larry, his brother Steven and many cousins spent their winters in a one-room schoolhouse, where their chores included keeping the school's wood stove filled. He fondly remembered his mother's cooking and loyalty to 4-H where Larry was a 10-year member.
Larry loved sports, and he lettered in high school. He watched brother Steven play football in high school and at KU. Always a loyal fan, he followed the KU Jayhawks football and basketball through thick and thin. This inspired his grandson Spencer to attend KU. He loved playing golf with Frances, his family and friends. Tuesday night was sandwich night at the house so he could play doubles tennis. For relaxation, he would shoot basketball. He hunted and fished with fraternity brothers.
Larry was loyal to KU. Larry met the love of his life Frances Fullerton on his first day of classes at KU, and they have been inseparable ever since. Larry made life-long friends with his brothers in Phi Gamma Delta. He took a degree in history as he studied pre-med in order to be a more well-rounded physician. He studied medicine at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Larry and Frances would travel the country to watch KU Basketball or to go to KU Homecomings to spend time with these dear friends.
Upon graduating from the KU Med Center, he did his internship at Kansas City General Hospital then did his diagnostic radiology fellowship at the University of Chicago, partially inspiring his grandson Matthew to attend UChicago.
Larry served in the US Navy Medical Corps, as the Director of Nuclear Medicine and Director of the Navy's Officer Training Course in Nuclear Medicine at Bethesda Naval Hospital outside Washington DC, now called Walter Reed. His treating the returning Vietnam POWs had a lasting impact on his recollection of his time in the service. Larry had a profound respect for what these men suffered and witnessed.
Larry served his community on staff at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for twenty-seven years, serving for the last few years as president of Radiologic Specialists of Indiana. He was widely respected and nationally recognized for his uncanny diagnostic skills.
Larry served future generations in medicine through love of teaching and studying medicine. He taught radiology residents and technicians throughout his career. He served on the medical faculties of University of Chicago, George Washington University, Butler University, Ball State University, and Indiana University. Larry took great pride in his student and their accomplishments. Larry authored or co-authored thirty-five medical journal articles.
Larry served his profession as president of its accrediting body the American College of Nuclear Physicians, and his committee work for the Indiana State Medical Association, Society of Nuclear Medicine, and the American College of Radiology.
Larry served his state on the Indiana State Radiation Control Advisory Board for eight years, the last two years as chair, which earned him the state's highest recognition, Sagamore of the Wabash from Indiana Governor Evan Bayh.
Larry shared his passions. His grandsons followed him to schools. His son Jeffrey and grandson Matthew also pursued history majors. His wife Frances, grandson, nephews and niece followed the Jayhawks passionately. His nephew followed Larry into medicine and serving in the Navy Medical Corps at Walter Reed. Larry took great joy in observing his grandson Asher's analysis of the world and ability with numbers that Larry shared.
Larry was protective, supportive, and generous. When his father Walter died suddenly, Larry made sure his mother Helen and sister Jane were taken care of. Larry and Frances spread their good fortune to their entire extended family. As Frances crafted projects for supporting and encouraging family, friends and community, Larry would join in with a passion as if born of his own invention.
Larry is survived by wife Frances; son Jeffrey, his wife Clarissa, grandson Matthew; daughter Julie, her husband Hal Rodenberg, grandsons Spencer and Asher; Larry's sister Jane and her husband Jim McCabe, their sons Tim and Mike; and Larry's late brother Steven's wife Jeannie and their children Brian, Brandon, and Kimberly.
Funeral services will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The service will be available via Live Stream at http://stlukesumc.com/funeral
. A private family interment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, due to state COVID restrictions.
To make in memory of gifts, please direct them to: KU Endowment in memory of Larry Heck, MD. To give online, go to kuendowment.org
and follow the "Make a Gift" link. You will be asked if it is a "In Memory of" contribution. Checks to KU Endowment should also note "In Memory of Larry Heck, MD." KU Endowment, PO Box 926, Lawrence, KS 66044.