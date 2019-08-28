|
Larry L. Henry Larry L. Henry, of Lee's Summit, Mo., passed away Aug. 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with leukemia at the age of 75. He beat the odds and lived well beyond expectations, which is no surprise to anyone who knew him. Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years Sandi, daughter Lindsey Henry-Moss (Jason), daughters Amy Tillison and Julie Henry with his first wife, Merilee Epler. Papa, or Grandpa Henry, is also survived by grandchildren Blake Duff (Brittany), Zach Duff, Drew Duff, Ryan Tillison (Alexis), Evan Tillison, Maren Moss and Lidia Moss; as well as great-grandchildren Easton and Ella Duff. He is also survived by his four younger sisters, Barbara, Lillian, Anna and Rose. Additional survivors include Larry's extended beloved families, the Borcherdings and Dennings. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his loving aunt and uncle, Art and Winnie Denning. Born in Minneapolis, Kan., to Chet and Catherine (Haefner) Henry, Larry attended Fort Hays State University where he earned a degree in history with a minor in business. The history degree proved helpful for his love of historical movies and westerns, but the minor in business is how Larry made his mark. A consummate salesman with an outsized personality and the ability to make friends with literally anyone, Larry built his career at J.C. Penney, Wicks, Advance Machine Company and Pentair. Following retirement, Larry indulged his love of landscaping and the outdoors, leading the sales team and special projects for Treescapes in Andover, Kan. His career took Larry and his family around the nation, from Kansas City to Denton, Texas; Grand Island, Neb.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Los Angeles; Overland Park, Kan.; Plymouth, Minn., and then full circle back to the Kansas City area, Olathe and finally Lee's Summit. These moves gave Larry and Sandi the benefit of great friends across the country. A diehard Royals, Chiefs and Jayhawks fan, Larry's fandom knew no limits. A lifetime highlight was attending a playoff game in the Royals' magical 2014 season and then the second game of the World Series in 2015. It was easy to find Larry's house, no matter the city, because of the massive flags hanging from his garage and back deck. You could also find Larry on the golf course, with a cigar and a joke, rarely appropriate. Beyond the love of his life, Sandi, his children and grandchildren, Larry kept a special place in his heart for his animals. Dogs Lance, Silvia, Sami Jo, KC and now Atticus lived their best life in the Henry house. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the Olathe Health Cancer Center or Wayside Waifs. Larry's visitation will be 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd. KCMO. Because we will celebrate Larry and his love of life and bright colors (especially orange), the family asks that attendees wear color in lieu of the traditional funeral attire. Royals, Chiefs and Jayhawks gear is welcome, too.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019