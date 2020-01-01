|
Larry L. Poore Larry L. Poore, 77, of Overland Park, KS passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Olathe Hospice House. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4 at the funeral home. Larry will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Larry was born August 3, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Garland and Betty Poore. He graduated from Rosedale High School in 1960. Larry went on to attend Pittsburg State University on a football scholarship before enlisting in the U.S. Army. While home on a weekend pass, Larry married Jeanne Enfield on March 11, 1961. They met while in grade school and were high school sweethearts. After Larry's discharge from the Army, he started a long career with TWA as a machinist. Larry assisted in rebuilding an airplane that was hung in the Smithsonian Air and Space museum. While working for TWA, Larry served as an Overland Park Reserve Police Officer. He retired from TWA with over 30 years of service. After retiring, Larry enjoyed working as a Staff Pro with CZ USA and competing on the CZ USA shooting team where he won many awards and accolades for his marksmanship. His position with CZ USA afforded him to enjoy traveling around the country and was able to visit Prague, Czech Republic. Larry also enjoyed all types of hunting and being in the outdoors. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Dixie Poore and grandson, Daniel Poore. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jeanne Poore; two children, Darryl Poore and wife Debbie; Natalie Hutchison and husband Richard; three granddaughters, Krista Erickson and husband Braden, Kayla Poore, and Rachel Hutchison. Online condolences may be left at www. amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020