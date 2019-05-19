|
|
Larry L. Wolfe Larry L. Wolfe of Oldsmar, Fl. formerly from Kansas City, Mo passed away on May 1st, 2019. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Kay Wolfe, sons Russ (Patty) Wolfe, Jeff (Angela) Wolfe, daughter Mitzi (Bob) Lenzmeier, and four grandchildren Cody, Maggi, and Brandon Wolfe, and Austin Lenzmeier. Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life, Saturday June 1st at Riverpark Pub and Eatery, 2 Main St, Parkville MO 64152 from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. Donations in Larry's honor can be made to Children's Mercy Hospital Cardiology or the . Please sign our online guest book at www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019