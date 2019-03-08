|
Larry Leslie Larry Gene Leslie, 73, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away on March 1, 2019 at Lee's Summit Hospital. A memorial service is going to be held at the Lee's Summit VFW Hall from 2:00 6:00 PM on March 31, 2019. Memorials are suggested to Jeanette Leslie for a memorial park bench. Larry was born on March 14, 1945 in Garden City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Opal Leslie; and his brother, Maurice. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeanette; one daughter, Merredeth Viker and son-in-law, Elliot Viker; and one granddaughter Muirenn Viker. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2019