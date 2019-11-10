Kansas City Star Obituaries
Hidden Valley Funeral Home - Kearney
925 East 92 Highway
Kearney, MO 64060
816-903-8888
Larry M. Shelton

Larry M Shelton Larry M Shelton, 77, April 26, 1942, died November 7, 2019 at NKC Hospital after a short illness. Larry was a Navy Veteran and worked several years as a truck driver and at the time of his death was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Kansas City, MO. He lived in Holt, MO for several years and recently moved to Kearney. Larry was preceded in death by his father Emmit Shelton, and his mother Vivian K Holcomb, and his brother Robert Holcomb Jr. Survived by his sister; Mary Lynn (Bud) Scudder of Peculiar, MO. his favorite Aunt; Judy Yates of Kearney, MO.. Many nieces and nephews. Larry will be remembered for his outgoing personality and his kind and generous heart. Memorial Service, Thursday, November 14, 2019, held at 6:00-8:00 pm at Hidden Valley Funeral Homes, 925 E 92 Hwy, Kearney, MO 64060, 816-903-8888. Private Burial at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019
