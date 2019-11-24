|
|
Larry Mac Molder Larry Mac Molder, 74, of Kansas City, KS. formerly of Oskaloosa, KS died November 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born January 28, 1945 the son of Gerald Albert and Suzie "Pauline" Neff Molder. Larry joined the Army Reserves and worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Local Union #101 for 40 years. He was a member of the Roger E. Sherman Masonic Lodge in Kansas City, KS. Survivors include three sons, Kelly Molder, Kansas City, KS, Larry M. Molder II, Olathe, KS., Thomas R. Molder, Lawrence., and five daughters, Lari Molder-Hays, Moore, OK., Tami E. Davis, St. Joseph, MO., Danielle Molder, Washington, DC., Raven Molder, Meriden, KS and Matty Molder. His life partner Debbie Horner, One brother, Gerald "Sonny" Molder and one sister, Patti Molder Golden, both of Kansas City, KS. 8 Grandchildren and 7 Great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son Clinton James Molder in 1991. Per his wishes, Larry was cremated. Private family services will be at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the and sent in care of the Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019