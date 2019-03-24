|
Larry Mark Kiewit Larry Mark Kiewit, 66 of Kansas City, Missouri passed away suddenly February 12, 2019. Larry was born July 16, 1952 to Fred and Rosamond (Bicknell) Kiewit. Larry was fond of all sports; especially football and baseball. He was a Husker fan through and through. He loved cheering the Royals on to victory and delighted in the World Series experience. His parents and his beloved stepfather, Ralph Cox as well as his siblings Kathy Kiewit and Michael Kiewit precede him in death. He is loved and remembered by his wife, Marcey Ridler, his sister, Vickie Hoskins and his nieces, Katie Flood and Jen Westerman along with many friends and extended family. Larry's Celebration of Life is on March 30, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the Elks Lodge in Gladstone, MO. 7010 N. Cherry St. Gladstone, MO 64118.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019