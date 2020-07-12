Larry R. Shingleton Larry R. Shingleton died on July 4, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born on July 2, 1943, to Hershel and Dorothy (Pritchett) Shingleton in Los Angeles, CA. Larry worked as a Diesel Mechanic for 36 years for Cummins. He was a Navy Veteran, serving from 1960 to 1964. Larry was a proud father of 5 and a great husband. Larry was a man that enjoyed life. He was a good cook and we spent a lot of time cooking together. We made quite the team. He liked to take long driving vacations seeing America. He enjoyed seeing the National Parks, the Southwest, and historical sites. We collected cookbooks from all the areas we visited and friends brought us cookbooks from their travels. So, we ended up with a very large library of cookbooks. He appreciated art and supported me in all of my artistic endeavors. We had a very good life together. I will miss him with all of my heart. Larry was preceded in death by 2 sons, Jason A. Shingleton and Curtis Lee Shingleton and a brother, Hershel "Sonny" Shingleton. Survivors include wife, Myrl-Ann Ransom; daughter, Sheryl Shingleton; son, Larry Shingleton Jr.; daughter, Rebecca Barnett (Brian); granddaughter, Mikayla Barnett; grandson, Jason Barnett, and his dog Lady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
A Memorial service will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a visitation/celebration of life at 10:00 AM at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700 Burial at Lee's Summit Historic Cemetery, Lee's Summit, MO