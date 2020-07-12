1/1
Larry R. Shingleton
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry R. Shingleton Larry R. Shingleton died on July 4, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born on July 2, 1943, to Hershel and Dorothy (Pritchett) Shingleton in Los Angeles, CA. Larry worked as a Diesel Mechanic for 36 years for Cummins. He was a Navy Veteran, serving from 1960 to 1964. Larry was a proud father of 5 and a great husband. Larry was a man that enjoyed life. He was a good cook and we spent a lot of time cooking together. We made quite the team. He liked to take long driving vacations seeing America. He enjoyed seeing the National Parks, the Southwest, and historical sites. We collected cookbooks from all the areas we visited and friends brought us cookbooks from their travels. So, we ended up with a very large library of cookbooks. He appreciated art and supported me in all of my artistic endeavors. We had a very good life together. I will miss him with all of my heart. Larry was preceded in death by 2 sons, Jason A. Shingleton and Curtis Lee Shingleton and a brother, Hershel "Sonny" Shingleton. Survivors include wife, Myrl-Ann Ransom; daughter, Sheryl Shingleton; son, Larry Shingleton Jr.; daughter, Rebecca Barnett (Brian); granddaughter, Mikayla Barnett; grandson, Jason Barnett, and his dog Lady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association A Memorial service will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a visitation/celebration of life at 10:00 AM at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700 Burial at Lee's Summit Historic Cemetery, Lee's Summit, MO

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved