Larry Ray Atkinson Larry Ray Atkinson died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born on March 15, 1951, in Lebanon, Missouri to Ray and Goldie (Mitchell) Atkinson and was the oldest of two children. Larry was the loving husband of Neva Atkinson for forty-three years. He is survived by his wife, Neva Atkinson; his children, Melissa M. Atkinson, Matthew R. Atkinson and his wife Katlin Atkinson. He is also survived by a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Ray Atkinson; his mother Goldie (Mitchell) Atkinson; and his brother, Bruce C. Atkinson. Larry was diagnosed and subsequently defeated stage 3 esophageal cancer. He fought an eleven year battle against the harsh side effects of his aggressive treatments with extraordinary courage and grace. He served as a Corporal in the Marine Corp, where he was recognized as an expert rifleman. He owned and operated a successful HVAC company with his wife Neva for thirty years. Larry loved photography and had a knack for capturing creative and unique photographs. If anything needed fixing, he could fix it. He was the "Idea Guy", constantly inventing ways to make things better or easier for his family. He was a kind, giving man and was fiercely protective of those he loved. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



