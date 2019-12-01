|
|
Larry Ray Vilmer Larry Ray Vilmer, 88, of Lees Summit, Mo. passed away November 22, 2019 at his home. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, Lees Summit, Mo. Mr. Vilmer was born October 31, 1931 in Sedalia, Mo., to Guy R. Vilmer and Lucille R. (Frame) Vilmer. Growing up in Sedalia, Mo. he graduated from Smith Cotton High School in 1949. Upon graduation, he attended college and played semi-pro baseball. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and served in the Korean War. In 1956 he returned to Sedalia, where he met his future wife Nancy Ann (Vaughan) Vilmer. They were married on December 1, 1957. He became a counselor with the Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Kansas City, Mo, and a District Supervisor in the Independence, MO office, retiring in 1990. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Nancy and his brother Robert Vilmer. He is survived by his daughter Sandy Vilmer of Chicago, daughter Cindy (Robert) Naething of San Antonio, granddaughter Jennifer (Jay Johnson) Harvel of Seattle, grandson Bret (Lacy) Harvel of Kansas City, Mo., four great-grandchildren, sister Mary Jo (John) Means of Sacramento, and two nieces and nephew. The family suggests contributions in lieu of flowers to the ALS Association Mid-American Chapter.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019