Larry Thomas Turpin Larry Turpin was born December 22nd, 1940 in Grantville, Kansas and passed away March 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, his sisters, Lavonne and Debbie and two daughters, Beth and Joanna. He was the son of Phena and Everett Turpin of Humansville, MO. Larry enlisted in the Air Force at 17 and proudly served for two years in England followed by four years of active duty Air Force Reserves as part of the Strategic Air Command. He joined TWA in 1962 and received the distinguished Charles Taylor Award for 50 consecutive years in aviation before retiring from TWA/American Airlines in 2008. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Fri., March 8th, at Leintz Funeral Home in Leavenworth followed by a brief service at the Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Leavenworth County Humane Society or the .

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019