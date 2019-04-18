Larry W. Allen Larry W. Allen, 70, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Sunday, April 14th, 2019. Larry was born on October 9, 1948 in Lebanon, Missouri to parents Roy E. and Patsy R. (Forsee) Allen, and resided in Columbia and Hallsville, MO prior to moving to Kansas City in 1977 to accept a job as a computer programmer with Trans World Airlines. He managed the airline's maintenance and engineering systems for more than 25 years. Larry will be deeply missed by his daughter Kari Allen of Kansas City, son Jae Allen of Kansas City, grandson Trenten Allen of Kansas City, brother Gary Allen of Sturgeon, and brother Roy E. Allen Jr. of Johnston City, IL. He is further survived by a large extended family and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and several extended family members. A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 12:00 PM at the East Annex, 801 East Switzler, Centralia, MO. All of Larry's family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry's memory to the Defeat GBM Research Collaborative (https://secure2.convio.net/bts/site/Donation2?df_id=4401&4401.donation=form1) or to the National Brain Tumor Society (www.braintumor.org).

