Larry Wayne Billingsley Larry W. Billingsley 67, of KCMO Passed Friday, June 26, 2020 Visit.12-2pm Sat. July 18 New Life Open Bible Church, Sedalia, MO Service 2:00pm. Arr. E. S. Eley & Sons Funeral Chapel (816) 924-8700



