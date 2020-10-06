Lars OjertApril 21, 1934 - October 1, 2020Blue Springs, Missouri - Mr. Lars Ove Ojert, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, Oct 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.Lars was born April 21, 1934 in the southern part of Sweden and was the son of Marta and Ove Ojert. Lars graduated from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm with a metallurgic engineering degree. Lars also spent 2 years in the Swedish Military Service. Lars was a decorated athlete excelling in soccer, bandy, and European handball.In addition to his wife, Gudrun, of 61 years, Lars is survived by his three children; Catharina Petronio of Woodbury, MN, Magnus (Lisa) of Doylestown, PA, and Hokan (Andrea) of Alpharetta, GA. He has 11 grandchildren, Nicholas, Alex, and Sam Petronio. Kalin, Maxwell, Erik, Jake, and Emma Ojert. Ian, Annika, and Eli Ojert. He is predeceased by his grandson, Mason Ojert. Lars is also survived by his sister Ingrid Norman (Stockholm, Sweden) and his brother Anders (Inger) Ojert (Nykoping, Sweden). He also leaves many friends and relatives whom he dearly loved.Lars spent his entire career as an International sales and marketing executive within the steel industry. In 1973, Lars and his family moved to the United States while working for Sandvik Steel, a company he had been with since 1962. In 1988, he transitioned his career to Haldex - Garphyttan Corporation where he served in various leadership roles including President.Lars and Gudrun have lived in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and in retirement split their time between Blue Springs, MO and Jensen Beach, FL.Lars was larger than life and could speak to anyone, anywhere, about anything. It was almost like he was running for an elected position. Few people ever left a discussion with Lars without a good laugh, a small world experience, or just a new friend. Lars could go to a party and not know anyone, but before he left, he knew everyone. He had an unbelievable way of communicating with people. Lars loved to travel and to visit with friends and family as well as to play tennis and golf and had three(3) Hole-In-Ones. But what Lars loved most was the time he spent surrounded by his family especially during the Christmas celebration. He loved to share Swedish traditions including leading the family in singing traditional Swedish drinking songs.He will be dearly missed by friends and family!Due to COVID-19 and the global span of friends and family, a traditional service celebrating the life of Lars will not be possible. As an alternative, a link to a virtual celebration of life will be distributed in the coming weeks via email and social media to close family and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to go to The Gabriel House of Care, in Jacksonville, FL. Lars spent time at the Gabriel House of Care while being treated at the Mayo Clinic. The Gabriel House of Care is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit health hospitality facility located on the campus of the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. The Gabriel House of Care provides affordable to lodging to adult cancer and transplant patients and caregivers.