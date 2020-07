Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LaShonda's life story with friends and family

Share LaShonda's life story with friends and family

LaShonda Ikerd LaShonda D. Ikerd, 34, passed away 7/3/2020 in Kansas City, KS. Services are Sat. 7/18, at Forest Grove Baptist Church, 1417 N. 9th St, KCK, with Vis. 9-11am and Svc. 11am. Burial to follow at Bonner Springs Cem.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store