Laura Linford Bundy 72, OF K.C., MO passed 09/16/2020. Laura was born 08/04/1948 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Mark & Julia (Senyshyn) Bundy; who preceded her in death. She graduated from Missouri Valley College in 1970. She is survived by numerous loving family and friends. Services to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to a local animal shelter or to the K-State veterinary school.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store