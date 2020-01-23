Home

Laura Douglas McGlocklin Laura Ann "Lulu" Douglas McGlocklin, 54, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, surrounded by her family and dear friends. Laura was preceded in death by her father, Bob Douglas; her stepfather, Jack Comfort; and her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Comfort; stepmother Peggy Douglas; siblings, Mark Douglas (Karen), Susan Marx, Carol Price, Steve Douglas (Sharon), Paul Douglas, Jason Douglas (Sally); stepbrother, Jim Comfort (Rose Mary); former brother-in-law Dennis Marx; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who loved her immensely; and her beloved dachshund Ruby Doo. Visitation will be 9 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr., KCMO 64116. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Per Laura's request, in lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Patrick's Parish or Crossroads Hospice. Complete obituary may be found at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020
