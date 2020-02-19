|
Laura E. Benkovich Laura Elizabeth (Gilman) Benkovich, 94, of Independence, MO, passed away at Centerpoint Medical Center on February 14, 2020. She was born September 3, 1925 in Steedman, MO in the Reform Community, daughter of the late Stanley Gilman and Maggie (Newsom) Gilman. She married Joseph W. Benkovich, Sugar Creek, MO, on February 4, 1950. They were married for 46 years until his death in 1996. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Hampton of New Bloomfield, MO and a brother, Maurice E. (Jack) Gilman of Fulton, MO. She is survived by two sons, James W. Benkovich and Mark G. Benkovich and his wife Frances, and her grandson, Joseph M. Benkovich all of Kansas City, MO. She is also survived by two sisters, Betty Fennel of Fulton, MO and Barbara Drinkard of Palm Springs, CA and several nieces and nephews. Laura graduated from Fulton High School in 1943. She worked at REA in Calloway County. After moving to Kansas City, MO she worked at Vendo Company Credit Union and later for the Blue Ridge Mall Merchants Association for 19 years as Promotions Secretary, retiring in 1986. She was an active member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church and its Alter Society since 1956. She enjoyed her volunteer work at St. Mary's Hospital in Blue Springs, MO, needlework, reading, and playing cards. She was a homemaker who enjoyed her family and friends and especially time spent with her only grandson, Joe. Visitation will be Friday, February 21 from 6 8 pm at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave.; Independence, MO 64052. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, February 22 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Independence, MO. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Raytown, MO. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252--7900)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020