Resources More Obituaries for Laura Northcutt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Laura Ellen Northcutt

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Laura Ellen Northcutt Laura Ellen Northcutt, of Kansas City, KS, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2019 in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Laura was born on January 24, 1954 in Springfield, MO. She graduated from Riverview Gardens High School in St. Louis, MO. Laura attended the Conservatory of Music at UMKC with an emphasis in Music Therapy and made Kansas City her home for the rest of her life. Both her love of the arts, and her passion for helping people remained strong throughout her life. During her career, Laura was an innovative facilitator who developed unique tools for bringing people together and helping organizations learn new ways to thrive. She was an active and engaging process consultant who developed many courses for leadership including everything from "ropes courses" to "train the trainer" courses for corporations. She led courses and workshops across the U.S. and internationally, most notably for Saturn Automobiles and Cummins Motors. Laura's career eventually led her to India where she fell in love with the multi-faceted beauty of the culture and the people. She loved India and the people she met there and won't hold it against India that she didn't quite make it home this trip. Laura lived her life close to nature, living on the top of a hill where she could see the Kansas River. She kept a list of birds that she could spot from her window, and was frequented by bald eagles and owls. Laura was a generous and creative friend. She was often the person who would bring the decorations to birthday parties and was usually equipped with paper bunting and Tibetan prayer sheets. Her parties and celebrations were legendary for the good food, and almost magical atmosphere, full of fairy lights, vintage tableware, and beautiful decorations. Laura frequently dropped homemade food care packages off to her friends --when they were sick, when it was a holiday, or simply when she felt like doing it. She was an avid gardener of both decorative and vegetable gardens. She shared her passion for plants and made many new friends while working at Larry's Nursery each summer for many years. She loved music, reading, NPR, British crime shows, games and finding beauty in small things. She did not like woodchucks! She lived an independent, magical, and courageous life. Laura was the cherished daughter of the late Jacqueline Walker Northcutt and late Robert Northcutt. She is survived by her sisters Susan (David Crites) Northcutt and Ginger Northcutt, her adored niece Lea (Cody Dilday) Marcou, and many pets both past and present she considered her family, including her beloved Luna. She was blessed to have an amazing group of friends that loved her and supported her, including Rich, Kitty and Michael, Cathy and Geoff, Courtney and Denzel. Friends are invited to a celebration of life for Laura on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Leedy-Voulkos Art Center from 1:00 to 4:00. The Art Center is located at 2012 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO 64108. Please feel free to bring a photo or two and a story about our dear friend. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Laura's name to your favorite animal rescue organization.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries