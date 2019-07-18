Laura (Lino) Hendricks Laura (Lino) Hendricks of Overland Park, Kansas left this earth on May 4, 2019 at the age of 94, one year after the death of her husband, James "Willard" Hendricks. Laura was born on September 5, 1924 to Catharina and Samuel Lino in Stockton, California, moving soon after to Sausalito. Laura's parents were immigrants from Pico Island in the Portuguese Azores. Laura had many fond memories of life on the Sausalito hillside overlooking Richardson Bay with her parents, her sister Beatrice, and her brothers Manuel and George. Laura remembered also sailing with her siblings on San Francisco Bay -- too close to Alcatraz island, and hearing the guards shouting over loudspeakers and firing warning shots to turn them away. Laura attended St. Bridget's School in San Francisco, traveling to and from school via ferry before the Golden Gate Bridge existed. As a young adult, she attended UC Berkley as an English major, and traveled alone to Washington DC and Lisbon to serve at the US Embassy as a secretary. While in Portugal, she toured with her cousin, Jose Viera Alvernaz, Archbishop of Goa and Patriarch of the Indies, and danced with the governor of the Azores. She remembered this time as a great adventure. Laura met Willard while employed at the U.S. Naval Radiological Defense Laboratory in San Francisco. Laura and Will were both life-long and passionate liberals, as evidenced by their early date attending a rally for Adlai Stephenson. They wed in 1953 at the Star of the Sea church in Sausalito. Laura and Will lived in San Francisco, Mill Valley and Lucas Valley CA where they began raising their family of 8 children. The family relocated to Prairie Village, Kansas in 1967 following Will's job transfer. Political activism was a very large part of Laura and Will's lives. The family participated in numerous political campaigns, including the fight for fair housing in California, grape and lettuce boycotts while in Kansas, and the election of assorted Democratic candidates at all levels. In 1972 Laura was very proud to have been elected as a delegate for George McGovern at the 1972 Democratic convention. Laura won her election to the school board for Shawnee Mission, Kansas Public Schools, and ran a hard-fought but unsuccessful campaign to be a Kansas State Legislator. Laura was an accomplished artist - painting beautiful landscapes, and drawing skillful portraits of family members and public figures. Laura was a survivor, winning her battles with life-threatening cancers and other serious health issues. Laura is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Willard, her parents, and her brother, Manuel. She is survived by her sister, Beatrice MacMurray, her brother, George Lino, her eight children: Catharine Balda (Rick) of Overland Park, KS; Retta Hendricks-Backus (Ozzie) of Lawrence, KS; Beverly Hendricks-Tellefsen (Chris) of New York NY; Julie Ide (David) of White Salmon, WA; Joe Hendricks of Seattle, WA; Joanie Vivaz (Chris) of Seattle, WA; Sam Hendricks (Christine) of Portland, OR; and Frank Hendricks (Mary) of St. Louis, MO; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mass: July 19, 11:00 am, St. John the Evangelist Church, 1234 Kentucky St, Lawrence, KS. Arrangements: Kansas City Funeral Directors 913-262-6310. For more pictures, go to Kansas City Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 18, 2019