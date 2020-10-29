1/
Laura Jenkins
Laura Jenkins
October 19, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Laura Cathryn Vinson Jenkins, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, made her transition on October 19, 2020 at her home in Kansas City, MO.
Laura was known as much for her sweet smile and angelic voice as she was for her kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness. She was a thoroughly selfless person possessing a gentle spirit that emanated serenity and comfort - qualities that endeared her to everyone she met. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandson.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson. She is survived by her daughter Jessica (Chris) Stockhorst and grandson Cooper of Blue Springs, MO; son Eliot Vinson Jenkins and his partner, Brent Cutro, of Chicago, IL; brother Gene (Glenda) Vinson, of Pleasant Hill, MO.
A service of remembrance will be held at the Silent Unity Chapel at Unity Village on Saturday, November 7 at 11AM. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Silent Unity Prayer Ministry, 1901 NW Blue Parkway, Unity Village, MO, 64065-0001.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
the Silent Unity Chapel at Unity Village
