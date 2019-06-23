Home

Laura L. Speer Obituary
Laura L. Speer Laura L. Speer, 75, of Olathe, KS, passed away on June 18, 2019. She leaves her husband, Robert H. Speer; son, Mark Macaulay and wife Terri; daughter, Trena Hoy and husband Kenny; three grandchildren, Morgan Hoy, Logan Hoy and wife Ashley, Dustin Lepper; three great grandchildren, Lawson Smith, Camden Breland and Helena Hoy. She loved her husband deeply, adored her family and loved The Lord with all her heart. There will be a private memorial at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to Olathe Hospice or Great Plains SPCA.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019
