Laura Lenore (Yepez) Stalnaker Laura Lenore (Yepez) Stalnaker, 90, of Westwood, KS passed away on March 8, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Fri., March 15th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Laura was born on July 19, 1928 in Huigra, Ecaudor. She was preceded in death by her husband, K.W. Stalnaker. Survivors include her sons, Ward, Stan and Thomas; daughter, Sandy; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. For indepth obituary and to leave online condolences, visit www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019