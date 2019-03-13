Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
For more information about
Laura Stalnaker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Stalnaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura L. Stalnaker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura L. Stalnaker Obituary
Laura Lenore (Yepez) Stalnaker Laura Lenore (Yepez) Stalnaker, 90, of Westwood, KS passed away on March 8, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Fri., March 15th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Laura was born on July 19, 1928 in Huigra, Ecaudor. She was preceded in death by her husband, K.W. Stalnaker. Survivors include her sons, Ward, Stan and Thomas; daughter, Sandy; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. For indepth obituary and to leave online condolences, visit www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now