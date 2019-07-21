Laura Lee Jones Laura Lee Jones (59) returned home to the Lord on June 27, 2019. She faced the fight of her life with grace and courage. Her unwavering faith in God when she encountered her fourth bout of cancer was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She was born on April 2, 1960 in Kansas City, Mo to Bonnie and Bruce Jones. Laura graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in 1978 and continued her education at Kansas University where she majored in Social Welfare. Her education prepared her for an established career working with children of all ages. Laura's surviving family members include her mother, Bonnie Jones; siblings, Lisa Endriss (Chris), Bruce H. Jones, Jr. (Missy), Jason Bradley Jones (Alisa); sister-in-law Jossy Jones; nieces and nephews Brandon Richard (Evelyn), Rachal Collins, Geoffrey Jones, Jr., Christopher Jones, Grace Jones, Lainey Jones, Bradley Jones, Jr., Alison Jones; great-nieces and nephews Brandon Richard, Jr., Alex Collins, Sofia Richard and Avery Jones. Laura also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous devoted long-time friends including Doug McDonald who became an honorary Jones many years ago. There will be a permanent void left in the hearts of all who loved Laura. Now that she is with her Savior, Laura joins her brother Brian and her father, grandparents, aunt, uncles, cousins and friends who left this earth too soon. Many adoring pets were deeply loved by Laura and the belief that she would be reunited with them and also her loved ones gave her comfort in her final days. A Celebration of Laura's life will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, 7 p.m., Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 9514 Perry Lane, Overland Park, Kansas 66212 Entire obituary on www.OurLaura.com

Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019