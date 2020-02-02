|
Laura Lee (Pare) Wiedenmann Laura Lee (Pare) Wiedenmann, a long time resident of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Laura was born in Marshall, Missouri on September 22, 1925 to Oscar and Ruby Pare. Laura grew up in Marshall, Missouri and graduated from Missouri Valley College in 1947. After graduation, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri and worked for Mid-Continent Airlines as a flight attendant. She had many fond memories of flying on DC-3 airplanes. While in Kansas City, Laura met her future husband, George Robert Wiedenmann Jr. and they were married on January 29, 1950. They were blessed with four children and a loving marriage of 57 years. Laura pursued career opportunities with the Squire Magazine and Braniff Airlines. She and her husband loved to travel which included trips to South America and Hawaii. She and George were avid Chiefs fans, attending many games as season ticket holders. Laura was so excited that the Chiefs were headed to Super Bowl LIV prior to her passing. After George became confined to a wheelchair, Laura spent over 20 years providing for his care until his death in 2007. Laura was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Fraternity, Kansas City Chapter of Clipped B's, Daughters of Old Westport and the Westport Historical Society. Laura is preceded in death by her husband George and her brother James Rolla Pare. She is survived by her children; Karen Bulk (David) of Overland Park, KS; Lynn Heinze (Jim) of Apple Valley, MN; Kurt Wiedenmann (Nancy) of Philomath, OR; and Laurie Bywater (Rick) of Olathe, KS; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020