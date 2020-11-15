1/
Laura Maher
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Maher
June 7, 1927 - November 10, 2020
Roeland Park, Kansas - Born to Harry and Myrtie Williams. Married to Michael (Joe) Maher, father of her five children: Cherie West, Deborah McCurnin, Bridget Carr, Michael Maher, and Becky Summers. She had 15 grandchildren: Kelly, Cale, Gage Chapman; Brendan, Darby, Finley West; Dana, Lilyan, Liam Carr; Meghan, Quinton, Maeve Franke; Reuben, Carson Carr; and Winston Carr. Visitation: Mon Nov 16, 10am-noon at Amos Family FH. Full obit at amosfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved