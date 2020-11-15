Laura Maher
June 7, 1927 - November 10, 2020
Roeland Park, Kansas - Born to Harry and Myrtie Williams. Married to Michael (Joe) Maher, father of her five children: Cherie West, Deborah McCurnin, Bridget Carr, Michael Maher, and Becky Summers. She had 15 grandchildren: Kelly, Cale, Gage Chapman; Brendan, Darby, Finley West; Dana, Lilyan, Liam Carr; Meghan, Quinton, Maeve Franke; Reuben, Carson Carr; and Winston Carr. Visitation: Mon Nov 16, 10am-noon at Amos Family FH. Full obit at amosfamily.com
