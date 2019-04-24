|
|
Laura Marie Crowley Laura Marie Crowley, 63, of Liberty, Missouri passed away April 17, 2019. Laura was born June 23, 1955 to Marvin and Katherine (Brunski) Crowley. Laura graduated Liberty High School and enjoyed many jobs around Liberty in the food service industry. Laura is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Anne Springsteen of Milwaukee Wisconsin. Brothers; David Crowley, Philip Crowley of Liberty, and Tom Crowley (Leslie Tatum) of South Padre Island, Texas. Aunt Jerry and Leo McGraw of Kansas City, Kansas, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Laura will be dearly missed! Visitation will be Friday April 26, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a funeral mass immediately following at Saint James Catholic Church, 309 South Stewart Rd., Liberty, Missouri. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2019