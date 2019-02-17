Laura R. Kirlin Ms. Laura R. Kirlin, 66, slipped away peacefully on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 after battling complications with a stroke. Laura was born in Indiana and lived in many states over the years, eventually residing in Kansas. She achieved an Associates Degree in Arts & Sciences and was an accomplished project and product manager throughout her career in telecom and financial industries. While it's impossible to reduce her significance to a paragraph, Laura will be best remembered for unapologetically being herself; her fierce love towards her children, grandchild, animals and life-long friends; her relationship with nature and spirituality (kindredness to mother Ireland and Queen Boudica!); her passion for music and concerts (raise your hand if you ever sang Beatles songs or went to see The Who with her!), dancing, theatre, art, literature, and science; her adventuresomeness and travel (who's in for a plane ride or a road trip!); her generous and giving spirit; her strong political beliefs and activism; and her insistence on capturing life's moments in photos (yes, you remember finding the perfect backdrop or position so everyone looked their best!). Laura is survived by children Jessica and Timothy, grandchild Bailee, (spouse Matthew), mother Marguerite, sisters Cindy (spouse Robert, son Henry) and Shelly (spouse Adrian, sons Colton and Wyatt). She is preceded in death by her father Robert. A celebration of life service will be held April 13, 2019 in the Kansas City metro area and details will be added at www.kccremation.com. All who knew and loved Laura are welcome. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations may be made to the Overland Park Arboretum https:// arfop.donorshops.com /product /7DAEB06/ contribution-to-the-foundation

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 17, 2019