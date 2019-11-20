|
Laura Wilson Fritz Laura Wilson Fritz, 91, of Prairie Village, KS passed away on November 18, 2019. Laura was a successful business woman and ran her own independent insurance agency for 35 years. She received an award from the Kansas City Star for being a successful business woman. She also enjoyed playing the organ. Laura is survived by her sons Tim Wilson and James Wilson, grandchildren Andrew G. Wilson, Anthony D. Wilson, John David Wilson, Christopher T. Wilson and her seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her close friend Ron Hull. Funeral Services are planned for Monday, November 25 at 1:00pm at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Burial in Mount Moriah Cemetery following the service.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019