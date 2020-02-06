|
Lauren Diane Parks Lauren Diane Parks, originally from Kearney, MO, passed away in Washington, DC on January 12th, 2020. Lauren was born on March 8th, 1986 in Kearney, MO to Truman Chastain and Susan Ann Parks. She grew up with a love of swimming, Sports Acro, soccer, dancing, spending time with family and friends, and of course, working at the Big V Supermarket! Lauren graduated from Kearney High School in 2004. Lauren attended Ole Miss, and later graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. While at Mizzou, she studied abroad in Sydney, Australia and was a member of Alpha Chapter of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. During college, she also did summer internships in Washington, DC. Upon graduation, Lauren moved to DC and lived with her adoptive DC parents, Tim Sanders and Carol Murphy. She began her career working on the Obama campaign in 2008 and then moved on to the Podesta Group. Following that, Lauren went on to work for President Obama's re-election campaign in Chicago,IL. She returned to DC and worked for several non-profit organizations, like the World Food Programs and Oceana. More recently, Lauren worked at the Boeing Company and for Senator Amy Klobuchar's Presidential campaign,"Amy for America". While in DC, she met John Richard Neureuther and they were married December 13th, 2015 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown. John, Lauren, and the best dog ever, Montesquieu, lived in DC for most of their married life. Lauren loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, watching movies, playing Heads Up, traveling (especially to the beach), attending music concerts, and most of all, spending quiet evenings with John and Montesquieu. Lauren leaves behind her husband John, her parents Chastain and Susan of Kearney, MO; sisters Marcee Carpenter (Sam) of Joplin, MO and Bree Switzer (Drew) of Kearney, MO, along with nieces and nephews: Amelia Hagale, Ellie, Shadley, Grafton, and Clive Switzer as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and great friends. Cremation will be handled by Rapp Funeral and Cremation Services in DC. Donations in memory of Lauren can be made to the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) and mailed to Parks, PO BOX 531, Kearney, MO, 64060. Tax Receipts will be returned through NEDA.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 6, 2020