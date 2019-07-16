Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence Scaletty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence L. Scaletty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurence L. Scaletty Obituary
Laurence L. Scaletty Laurence L. Scaletty, 96, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10-11:00 am Wednesday at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St., Leawood, KS 66209 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph. Larry was born December 15, 1922 in Parsons, KS to Frank & Emma Scaletty. He owned Central States Sheet Metal Co. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Estelle, his brothers John and Bill, his sister, Bernita, and his parents Frank and Emma Scaletty. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all. Condolences may be expressed at www.muehlebachchapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.