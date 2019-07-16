|
Laurence L. Scaletty Laurence L. Scaletty, 96, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10-11:00 am Wednesday at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St., Leawood, KS 66209 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph. Larry was born December 15, 1922 in Parsons, KS to Frank & Emma Scaletty. He owned Central States Sheet Metal Co. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Estelle, his brothers John and Bill, his sister, Bernita, and his parents Frank and Emma Scaletty. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all. Condolences may be expressed at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019