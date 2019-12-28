|
Laurene Carol Way Laurene Carol Way, 74, of Shawnee, KS passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at KU Medical Center. Laurene was born on November 29, 1945 to Albert and Ethel (Hause) LeBar in Detroit, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, John Way; a son, Jeremy Way; daughter, Jessica Gad; sister Joan (Charles) Larson; brother, Thomas (Pat) LeBar; her two grand-children, Alyson and Dylan. Condolences may be expressed and links to her favorite charities for memorial contributions can be found at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 28, 2019