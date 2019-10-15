|
Laurie Ann Bomar On Friday, October 11, 2019, Laurie Ann Bomar (Hill), loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 58. Laurie was born on February 14, 1961 in Kansas City, MO to Otto and Joanne Hill (Gordon). She attended St. Regis grade school, O'Hara High School and Longview Community College. She worked as a payroll supervisor for 27 years in the Raytown and Center school districts. On October 2, 1982, she married Terrance Joseph Bomar. They raised one son, Ezekiel. She is survived by her husband, Terrance (Terry), and their son, Ezekiel (Zeke); her sister and best friend, Patty Godfrey; her brothers, Ken and Kevin Hill; their wives Ivana and Ruth Hill; a niece, nephew and several cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Laurie touched are invited to attend the services on Thursday, October 17 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lee's Summit. Visitation will be held at 9:00am, followed by the rosary at 9:45am and mass at 10:00am. A luncheon at the church will follow. Burial will be at 1:30pm at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Raytown, MO. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Flowers may be sent to the church at 1800 SW State Rte. 150, Lee's Summit, MO. 64082. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 15, 2019