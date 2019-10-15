Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Lee's Summit, MO
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Olivet cemetery
Raytown, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Bomar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Ann Bomar


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurie Ann Bomar Obituary
Laurie Ann Bomar On Friday, October 11, 2019, Laurie Ann Bomar (Hill), loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 58. Laurie was born on February 14, 1961 in Kansas City, MO to Otto and Joanne Hill (Gordon). She attended St. Regis grade school, O'Hara High School and Longview Community College. She worked as a payroll supervisor for 27 years in the Raytown and Center school districts. On October 2, 1982, she married Terrance Joseph Bomar. They raised one son, Ezekiel. She is survived by her husband, Terrance (Terry), and their son, Ezekiel (Zeke); her sister and best friend, Patty Godfrey; her brothers, Ken and Kevin Hill; their wives Ivana and Ruth Hill; a niece, nephew and several cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Laurie touched are invited to attend the services on Thursday, October 17 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lee's Summit. Visitation will be held at 9:00am, followed by the rosary at 9:45am and mass at 10:00am. A luncheon at the church will follow. Burial will be at 1:30pm at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Raytown, MO. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Flowers may be sent to the church at 1800 SW State Rte. 150, Lee's Summit, MO. 64082. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now