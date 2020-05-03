Laurie Lynn Glanville Harris Laurie Lynn Glanville Harris passed away at Saint Luke's South on Monday, April 27, 2020. Arrangements will be made by Porter Funeral Home, but due to these uncertain times, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Laurie is preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Jim Harris, of Lenexa and formerly Ellinwood, KS; parents, Frank and Loretta Glanville of Lake Quivira, Kansas, and infant sister Marian Gail. Laurie is survived by her beloved daughter, Sarah Wright, and son-in-law Tommy Wright, and her special grandchildren Billy Wright, Devon Wright, Eric Wright, and Tyson Wright. She leaves behind two siblings, Bethann Glanville Roitz and Bill Glanville and many nieces and nephews who will miss her fun-loving personality. Laurie was born on September 15, 1958 in Kansas City, Kansas and grew up at Lake Quivira. She worked many years at Med James, Inc and iResQ. She loved to travel and had visited 49 of the 50 states. But her oasis was her weekend lake home where she loved to visit and relax with friends and family. Laurie always made sure people felt welcomed and had a great time; she was everyone's second 'mom.' She looked for the fun and the silly in everyday situations even while sick. Laurie was a true animal lover and rescued many of her fur babies over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Unleashed Pet Rescue, in Mission, KS, where Star, Laurie's champion and constant dog companion was rescued. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.