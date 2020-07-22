Laurie Dicus Rasmussen Laurie Dicus Rasmussen, 73, of Leawood died July 19, 2020, from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, due to Corvid 19 her Funeral Service will be private but will be livestream at at cor.org/memorialonline
, followed by a private burial service. Visitation will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at McGilley State Line Chapel. Laurie was born on October 9, 1946, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Edith and Clarence Dicus. She was a member of the National Honor Society at Center High School. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri and her master's degree in education from the University of Missouri Kansas City. She was a popular Spanish and English teacher. She married Michael Rasmussen on January 5, 1974. They raised three children. Laurie was active in her children's education as well, participating many years as a room mother, PTO member, and serving with her husband as Booster Club presidents at Blue Valley North High School. She also was a Kansas City Young Matron, and she volunteered at her church's Silver Link ministry. Like her own mother, Laurie was warm, nurturing, bright, playful, funny, and tirelessly devoted to family. Laurie is survived by her husband, Mike; her son, Todd Rasmussen (Lisa), of Sugar Land, TX; her daughter, Kristin Teasdale (Kevin), of Overland Park, KS; and her grandchildren, Lyla, Graham, and Luke Rasmussen, and Kieran, J.J., and Teddy Teasdale. Laurie is also survived by her sister, Linda Ornes (Ken); her brothers, Steve Dicus (Jolene), Paul Dicus (Rose), Todd Dicus (Jennifer), Kent Dicus (Michael), and Brian Dicus (Vali); and her nieces and nephews. Her parents and her son, Scott, preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, Alzheimer's Disease Research (BrightFocus
.org/stopAD" target="_new" rel="nofollow">BrightFocus
.org/stopAD) will accept contributions in Laurie's memory. The family also wishes to express gratitude to the extraordinary staff at Prairie Elder Care and Ascend Hospice, as well as to Laurie's close friends and siblings, who showed her unwavering love and support.