Laurie Ryland (Gregg) Duchardt Laurie Ryland (Gregg) Duchardt, Ryland to all who knew and loved her, was a resident of Clay County, Missouri for nearly forty years. Ryland died on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was sixty years old. Ryland was born in Joplin, Missouri on November 9, 1959, the fourth of four children, to her loving Mom and Dad, Barbara Jean (Dickie) Gregg and David McMurtrie Gregg. During Ryland's early years, the family lived in Webb City, Missouri, with her Dad working at the Joplin Globe newspaper. When Ryland's Dad died at an early age, Ryland's Mom found work for the State of Missouri in Jefferson City, and moved Ryland and the family there. Ryland graduated from Jefferson City High School, where she was the lead trumpeter in the marching band and the jazz band, winning a host of awards, and marching in the Rose Bowl Parade. Ryland then graduated with a degree in Social Work from her parents' alma mater, Mizzou, the University of Missouri, Columbia. Ryland later went on to receive her Master's Degree in Counselor Education and Counseling Psychology from the University of Missouri, Kansas City. Ryland's work career began in 1982 with the Missouri Division of Probation and Parole, serving as a probation officer in Clay County, Missouri. Ryland later worked as a Deputy Juvenile Officer for the Clay County Juvenile Court. While Ryland was working as a Probation Officer, she became the love of the life of Fred Duchardt from the first day the two met at the old Clay County Courthouse in Liberty, Missouri. Ryland and Fred married on October 22, 1983. Ryland gave up her career outside the home to take on the even harder job of raising two beautiful, smart, wonderful kids, Fritz (Frederick A. Duchardt III) and Courtney. Ryland has taken pride and joy in how Fritz and Courtney have become the successful people they are, with Fritz working as an investigator in his Dad's law firm, and Courtney earning her Doctorate in Wildlife Ecology at the University of Wyoming. Last summer, Ryland also received another delight when Courtney married Jacob (Jake) Hennig. Jake is also near completion of his Doctorate at UWYO. Ryland leaves behind too her brothers, and sister, Dave, Mitch and Reba Gregg, her Uncle and Cousins in the Masterson family, upwards of one hundred in-laws in the Duchardt family, and many, many, many good friends. Our hearts are broken that Ryland is no longer with us. But, we take strength in knowing that she is now joyful with her Mom and Dad, and especially with Jesus, who she always loved and was devoted to. Services for Ryland will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Park Lawn Funeral Home at 1640 N 291 Highway, Liberty Missouri. A rosary for Ryland will be said at 2:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 3:00PM. Visitation with the family will take place after the rosary and after the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nature Conservancy or to the Audubon Society.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2020