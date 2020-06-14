LaVern M. McKinzie LaVern M. McKinzie, 80, of Gladstone, passed away March 19, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18 at 10am, followed by memorial services at 11am, all at Terrace Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Briarcliff Church or Interim Hospice. LaVern was born on June 18, 1939 in Magic Springs, Arkansas, to Robert and Alma (Drewry) Sullins. She moved to Chilhowee, Missouri in 1955 and was a 1957 graduate of Chilhowee High School. LaVern married Dale K. McKinzie on October 18, 1957 in Chilhowee; they subsequently moved to New Jersey and Kansas City for a brief time before settling in Plattsburg, Missouri. While living there, LaVern attended St. Joseph Junior College for two years, then received her Bachelor's and her Master's degrees from Central Missouri State University. After moving to North Kansas City, LaVern began her teaching career in the NKC School District in 1971, from which she retired in 1996. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. LaVern loved traveling, golfing, and going to theater productions, but the most important thing to her was time spent with family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Vernon Sullins. LaVern is survived by her husband, Dale McKinzie of the home; daughter, Cindy Luttrell of Mack's Creek, MO; brothers, Thurman Sullins and Glenvil Sullins, both of Chilhowee; and many nieces and nephews.