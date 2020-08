LaVerne Ellis 1932-2020 LaVerne Ellis, 88, Lane, KS, died 8/9/2020. Private inurnment Lane Cem. Memorials: Crossroads Hospice, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary- Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.



