Laverne F. BradleyNovember 28, 2020Hamilton, Missouri - Laverne F Bradley, age 98, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 28, 2020. She was a long time member of Winnwood Baptist Church and faithfully served her Lord.She is preceded in death by her husband, I D Bradley of 64 years, and her son, Dwain Bradley. She is survived by her son Russell Bradley and wife Maryann Williams, her daughter Kathy Drake and husband David Drake, her daughter-in-law Dorothy Bradley, grandchildren Stacy & Mark Letscher, Samuel & Crystal Bradley, Kari & Robert George, Maren Bradley and husband Dustin Brown, and eight great grandchildren.Due to the county restriction for Covid-19 the family will be having a private family graveside White Chapel Cemetery Gladstone, MO. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home.