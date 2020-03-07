|
Laverne I. Pirnie Laverne Irene (Swamp) Pirnie, 65, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was born October 6, 1954 in Claremore, OK, the daughter of Irvin Swamp and Sarah Harrison. Laverne lived most of her childhood on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation, before moving to Kansas City, MO. Laverne graduated from Van Horn High School in Independence, MO and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia, MO. She also earned a degree in Computer Science from DeVry University in Kansas City, MO. She worked various Federal Government positions in Kansas City, ending her career as an Analyst for the Department of Treasury. She was a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. Laverne married Christopher L. Pirnie on June 12, 1993 in Kansas City, MO; while both worked for the Department of Treasury, they remained married for 26 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clyde Swamp and a sister, Nadine Johnson. Survivors include her husband, Christopher L. Pirnie of the home; 3 sisters, Sallie Barker of Kansas City, MO, Janet Swamp of Independence, MO and Juanita Robinson of Independence, MO and many nieces, nephews and cousins in Kansas, Missouri, Florida and Wisconsin. Visitation will be 1:00 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave., Kansas City, KS for relatives and Kansas City residents. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the International Myeloma Foundation (myeloma.org). A Native American dinner and wake will be Sunday evening, March 8, 2020 at Nozhackum Hall on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation, with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at Dance Ground Cemetery, next to her brother and near other family members. Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 7, 2020