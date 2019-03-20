Laverne V. (Winter) Colby LaVerne, 92, of Kansas City, MO passed on March 18, 2019. She was born August 4, 1926, the fifth of eleven children to Francis and Viola Malloy, in Seneca, KS. She graduated from Seneca HS in 1944, and moved to Kansas City, MO. LaVerne married, Stanley "Bill" Winter in 1946. She worked 25 years in the NKCSD. She enjoyed gardening and was an active member of the McMurry United Methodist Church in Claycomo since 1954. She married Gary O. Colby on April 2, 1995. LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and her siblings, Jenny Broadbent, Elda Rethman, Lila Henry, Helen Tomlinson, Calvin Malloy, Esther Chilson, Barbara Bradley, Carroll Malloy, and Sandy Quinn. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Powell; her sister, Joyce Potter; stepchildren, Dana (Jane) Wooten-Birch, Gary L. (Laurie) Colby, and Scott (Donna) Colby; grandchildren, Walt (Lindsay) Powell, Suzy (Josh) Stratton, Daniel Colby, Brittney (Stephanie) Colby, and Ryan Colby; 8 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Saturday March 23, 2019 at White Chapel Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.dwnwhitechapel.com (Arrangements by White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 N. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119, 816-452-8419)

