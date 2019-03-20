Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
For more information about
Laverne Colby
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Colby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne V. (Winter) Colby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laverne V. (Winter) Colby Obituary
Laverne V. (Winter) Colby LaVerne, 92, of Kansas City, MO passed on March 18, 2019. She was born August 4, 1926, the fifth of eleven children to Francis and Viola Malloy, in Seneca, KS. She graduated from Seneca HS in 1944, and moved to Kansas City, MO. LaVerne married, Stanley "Bill" Winter in 1946. She worked 25 years in the NKCSD. She enjoyed gardening and was an active member of the McMurry United Methodist Church in Claycomo since 1954. She married Gary O. Colby on April 2, 1995. LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and her siblings, Jenny Broadbent, Elda Rethman, Lila Henry, Helen Tomlinson, Calvin Malloy, Esther Chilson, Barbara Bradley, Carroll Malloy, and Sandy Quinn. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Powell; her sister, Joyce Potter; stepchildren, Dana (Jane) Wooten-Birch, Gary L. (Laurie) Colby, and Scott (Donna) Colby; grandchildren, Walt (Lindsay) Powell, Suzy (Josh) Stratton, Daniel Colby, Brittney (Stephanie) Colby, and Ryan Colby; 8 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Saturday March 23, 2019 at White Chapel Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.dwnwhitechapel.com (Arrangements by White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 N. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119, 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now