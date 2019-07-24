Kansas City Star Obituaries
LaVerta Virginia Dresch Rollwagen


1919 - 2019
LaVerta Virginia Dresch Rollwagen Obituary
LaVerta Virginia Dresch Rollwagen LaVerta Virginia Dresch Rollwagen, a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She celebrated her 100th birthday on March 7th! She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Rollwagen. LaVerta graduated from Wyandotte High School, was a member of Sunset Hills Christian Church, Sunflower Ladies Golf Assn. and the Women's International Bowling Congress. She enjoyed sewing, rug hooking, bridge, bowling and golf (She had 2 Holes-in-One)! She is survived by her three children: Eugene Rollwagen, Phyllis Weathers, and Sara Truax; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; niece, Angie Ramphal; and good friends, Linda and Dennis Wistrom. Her family will celebrate her life at her favorite California beach in Bodega Bay. Her friends at Sunset Hills Christian Church will dedicate select music to her at their service on Sunday, July 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Catholic Community Hospice, 9740 W. 87th, Overland Park, KS 66212.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019
