LaVonne Marie Brennan LaVonne Marie Brennan, 86, passed away on June 2, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Prairie Village, KS, from COVID-19. She was born on November 8, 1933, in Aberdeen, SD, the third child and only daughter of Milton and Mary Brown. LaVonne graduated from South Dakota State University with a pharmacy degree. As part of her university activities, she was the DJ of a popular radio show known as Pinky's Platter Party. LaVonne was the only female in her graduating class of 1957 and went on to be recognized for her commitment to her pharmacy career while being the mother of four small children in Sioux Falls, SD. A move to Wichita began a hospital career with Saint Francis Hospital (now Ascension Via Christi) that lasted for more than 30 years. LaVonne had a love for life and enjoyed playing billiards and cards, especially bridge. She loved bingo and contests of any kind. She traveled the world after she retired, bringing back exciting treasures for her grandchildren. She had a sharp wit, a love for fancy cocktails, and a stubborn streak which she passed on to all of her descendants. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She'll be fondly remembered and forever missed. LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers (Norman and Wayne), three husbands (Thomas Uthe, Peter Stephens, and Emmet Brennan), and grandson (Nicholas Wurth). She is survived by brother Ralph Brown (Lynne) Vermillion, SD; daughters Kaye Smith (Bud) Prairie Village, KS, Lori Wurth (John) Shoreview, MN, Marla Sutton (Steve) Leawood, KS; son Michael Uthe (Lynn) Rogers, MN; grandchildren Stefan Smith (Carmen) Valrico, FL, Kirsten Theye (Jaron) Moorhead, MN, Jesse Cuevas (Martha) San Francisco, CA, Cecilia Cuevas (Kyle) Kansas City, MO, Rachel Wurth, St. Paul, MN, Emily Cuevas (Angel) Chicago, IL, Michael Wurth (Holly) Bloomington, MN, Michael R. Uthe, Bozeman, MT, and Kota Uthe, Bozeman, MT; eleven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery in Wichita, KS, will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020.



