Lawrence "Al" Bishoff Jr. Lawrence "Al" Bishoff Jr. of Denton, TX passed away on April 30, 2020 while in the care of hospice at Texoma Medical Center in Sherman, TX. For the past few years, he heroically battled numerous ailments, yet he left this world peacefully, surrounded by his wife Nancy and his children, Allen and Angie. He has no more suffering and no more pain. Al was born on May 13, 1942 in Independence, Mo. to Larry & Erma Bishoff. He attended William Chrisman High School and graduated in 1960 where he was a star athlete in Football and Track & Field. He also loved the arts and was the star performer in the Senior Play Inherit the Wind. Al started working long hours as a teenager to help support his family. For example, at 13 years old he would ride his bike after school 7 miles to Mugs Up and work until closing. He married his high school sweetheart Nancy Beeney on July 20, 1962 in Independence, Mo. He attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, Mo. in 1963. Al loved talking and thus embraced and enjoyed his career as a top salesman working for companies such as Prudential Life Insurance, Kimberly-Clarke, Kirk Silver, Gorham Silver and Arrow Truck Sales. He ended his career as a real estate professional for Coldwell Banker in Minnesota spanning over 10 years earning top salesman awards until his retirement in 2003. He had several side hustles throughout his life, to include casino gambling, but his favorite was co-owning the Excelsior Springs Theater in the 1970's. His interests outside of family and work included cooking for neighborhood BBQs, pig roasts, fishing trips with buddies, joking around with family and friends, old rock & roll, singing, listening to Nancy play the piano, woodworking, painting & drawing, reading, spending time with grandchildren and many cross-country road trips with Nancy. Additionally, and for those of you that knew him, you knew that he LOVED his Kansas Jayhawks and never forgave Roy Williams. Al and Nancy lived in several places throughout their marriage to include Independence MO, Stone Mountain GA, Lee's Summit MO (Lakewood), Eagan MN, Aurora CO and Denton TX. Al is preceded in death by his Mom in 1981 and Dad in 1998. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Nancy Gayle (Beeney) Bishoff, son Allen and his wife Chris Bishoff of Olathe, Kansas, daughter Angela and her husband Mark Tormoehlen of Corinth, Texas, sister Carol Dawn Howery of Olathe, Kansas, sister Janice and her husband Dick Giachino of Windsor, Colorado and seven grandchildren (Jacob, Brandon, Sydney, Madison, Kylie, Keaton and Jeremiah). There will not be a formal visitation or funeral service but, at Al's request, the family will have a "CELEBRATION of LIFE" party to remember him and his legacy sometime this summer. Flowers may be sent, but the family preference is that condolences and written memories/pictures of Al be sent to Nancy Bishoff at 9605 Teakwood Ave, Denton, Texas 76207.



