Lawrence "Larry" Boehm Larry Boehm, 94, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather, passed away September 1, 2020. Larry was born during a blizzard on April 8, 1926 in a farmhouse in Lenexa, KS to Ollie and Rosa Boehm (Bross). On June 9, 1951 he married the love of his life, Frances Virginia Boehm (DeLeersnyder), and together they raised four children. At the age of 15, Larry began his career with Davis Paint where he continued until his retirement in 1989 when he started his second career, and true calling, in sales. Larry loved meeting new people and always had a joke to tell. He was an active member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shawnee as well as being a sports fan and loved a good game of pinochle. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence, Donald and Ralph; and sisters, Ethel (Balke), Mabel (Dobbles-Fry), Betty (Cox); and son-in-law, Mark Puhak. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frances; sons Gary and Jerry (Jean) and daughters Debbie Puhak and Barbara Stephens (Randy); 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Private services for family and friends were held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and he is interred at Resurrection Cemetery. The family would like to thank Catholic Hospice and requests donations go to them.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store