Lawrence Bryan Winsby Obituary
Lawrence Bryan Winsby 1950 2019 Lawrence Bryan Winsby, 68, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. A Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Community Christian Church, 4601 Main Street Kansas City, Missouri 64112. Bryan was born on October 28, 1950 in Corpus Christi, TX, to Lawrence Leon and Jeannette (Lankford) Winsby. Bryan was a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is remembered as a guitar playing, die-hard KC Chiefs fan and a passionate Democrat. Bryan is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol Saller Winsby, a beloved son, Lawrence Jacob Winsby, and a beloved daughter, Amelia Molly Braden Winsby. He is also survived by his sisters, Susan Houser, husband Art, and Sharon Davis, husband Keith. He will be dearly missed by all, including his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, a niece & 8 nephews. Condolences to the family and a fuller obituary may be viewed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
