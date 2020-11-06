1/1
Lawrence Donald "Don" DeWolfe
1934 - 2020
Lawrence "Don" Donald DeWolfe
November 2, 2020
Olathe , Kansas - Lawrence "Don" Donald DeWolfe, 86, went to be with our Lord on Monday night, November 2, 2020, amongst family and friends. Don was born on June 14, 1934 to Lawrence and Dorothy DeWolfe of LaFayette, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his mom, dad, and brother Michael Eugene DeWolfe.
Don attended Western Illinois University where he obtained a degree in teaching. On August 5, 1956, he married Patsy Anne Payne. Don and Patsy were blessed with 3 children.
Don is survived by his wife, his son Mark and Kathy DeWolfe of Ennis, Texas, Kathy DeWolfe and Ron Stauffer of Overland Park, Kansas and Kris and Angela DeWolfe of Sacramento, California. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Vanessa and Zachary DeWolfe, Regan Stauffer, and Alison, Emily and Samantha DeWolfe.
Don worked for Farmers Insurance Group from 1960 through 1996 where he eventually held the title of Executive Vice President.
For more, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
913-768-6777
