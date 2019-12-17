|
|
Lawrence Grant "Larry" Barcus Celebration of Life Visitation, 1-2 pm, Sat. Dec 21, 2019 at Hill & Son Funeral Home, 213 W. 6th St., Appleton City, MO 64724, (660-476-2135). Lawrence Grant "Larry" Barcus, age 82, son of Grant and Katherine Jane Barcus, was born December 6, 1937 in Kansas City, Kansas. He departed this life December 14, 2019 at his home near Rockville, Missouri surrounded by his family. Larry played football and was the captain of the team at Wyandotte High School graduating in 1955. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves building planes and being assigned to the Military Police. After attending his second year of college where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Larry began his life-long love promoting many business ventures. He was most proud to have been the third generation owner and chairman of the board of L.G. Barcus & Son, Inc. He was a member of the board of directors of Anadarko Petroleum based in Houston, Texas retiring in 2009 after 25 years of service. He was a two-time president of the Heavy Contractors Association of Kansas City. Larry help start several banks and served as Chairman of the Board at: Home State Bank, Kansas City, KS, Community First Bank, KCK, First Community Bank, KCK, Wyandotte Bank, KCK, First America Bank, KCK and Edwardsville Bank, Edwardsville, KS. Larry loved the outdoors; he was an avid hunter with a passion for duck hunting and he also liked fishing. Larry and Michelle had traveled to many destinations for fishing but, he especially liked catching tarpon. Through the years, Larry had longed and dreamed of building a farm and refuge area for wildlife. Finally he was able to see that to fruition through his home, Dreamland Farms, LLC, south of Rockville, MO. Larry enjoyed watching the quail and pheasants thrive on their 400 acres of land. He sowed hay and native grasses for the birds, deer and many other varieties of wildlife. Michelle enjoyed adding ponies to their vision of the farm, raising Shetlands and Hackneys as well. Larry will be sadly missed by his family and friends. His life-long visions for business adventures helped many families and brought him accolades and much joy. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Bradley Barcus. Survivors include his wife, Michelle Legrotte Barcus; one son, Doug Barcus and wife Chris; two daughters, Cindy Barcus-Nabors and husband Trey and Suzie Barcus-DeRosier and husband Brett; five grandchildren: Zach Barcus, Christopher Crane and wife Amanda, Makenzie Nabors, Makayla Stimac and Kyle Moyer; also surviving is his farm manager and very dear friend Dan Whitford. The family would like to give a very special thank you to Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019