Lawrence H. Kellmer, Jr. Lawrence H. Kellmer, Jr., 88 of Kansas City, MO died Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood, Blvd., Kansas City, MO. Burial to follow in Concord Cemetery, Bates City, MO. Visitation will be 10:30 am prior to Funeral Service. Lawrence Kellmer was born Lawrence Howard Kellmer, Jr. on March 16, 1930 in Kansas City, MO. He attended Faxon Grade School and graduated Paseo High School in 1946, Kansas City Junior College in 1948, Whitworth College in Spokane, WA in 1950, Princeton Theological Seminary in 1955 with a Masters of Divinity. He was ordained by the Presbytery of Kansas City March 20, 1955. Lawrence served as youth director of the Wyoming Presbyterian Church, Millburn, NJ until 1960. He served as an assistant professor of Speech, and Bible at Bloomfield College and Seminary, Bloomfield, NJ until 1962. Lawrence worked at Directory Distributing Associates from 1972 to 1995 and the Product Development Corporation from 1995 until he retired in 1998. Lawrence is survived by many relatives and excellent friends. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.



