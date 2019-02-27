Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
For more information about
Lawrence Kellmer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Kellmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence H. Kellmer Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence H. Kellmer Jr. Obituary
Lawrence H. Kellmer, Jr. Lawrence H. Kellmer, Jr., 88 of Kansas City, MO died Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood, Blvd., Kansas City, MO. Burial to follow in Concord Cemetery, Bates City, MO. Visitation will be 10:30 am prior to Funeral Service. Lawrence Kellmer was born Lawrence Howard Kellmer, Jr. on March 16, 1930 in Kansas City, MO. He attended Faxon Grade School and graduated Paseo High School in 1946, Kansas City Junior College in 1948, Whitworth College in Spokane, WA in 1950, Princeton Theological Seminary in 1955 with a Masters of Divinity. He was ordained by the Presbytery of Kansas City March 20, 1955. Lawrence served as youth director of the Wyoming Presbyterian Church, Millburn, NJ until 1960. He served as an assistant professor of Speech, and Bible at Bloomfield College and Seminary, Bloomfield, NJ until 1962. Lawrence worked at Directory Distributing Associates from 1972 to 1995 and the Product Development Corporation from 1995 until he retired in 1998. Lawrence is survived by many relatives and excellent friends. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now